Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 8,302 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,714 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,302 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.0% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $464,459,000 after purchasing an additional 444,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,620,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,957,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,368 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $305.94 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.76 and a 200-day moving average of $310.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

