CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) & Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) Critical Review

CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) and Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CMG Holdings Group and Mastermind’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMG Holdings Group $140,000.00 21.99 $40,000.00 N/A N/A Mastermind $3.64 million 0.53 $140,000.00 N/A N/A

Mastermind has higher revenue and earnings than CMG Holdings Group.

Profitability

This table compares CMG Holdings Group and Mastermind’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMG Holdings Group 83.27% 332.92% 100.14% Mastermind 8.40% 23.25% 13.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CMG Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CMG Holdings Group has a beta of 3.69, suggesting that its stock price is 269% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastermind has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CMG Holdings Group and Mastermind, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMG Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CMG Holdings Group beats Mastermind on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. is a marketing communications company. It engages in the provision and operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment. The firm operates in the sectors of experiential marketing, event marketing, commercial rights and talent management. The company was founded on July 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Mastermind Company Profile

Mastermind, Inc. is an involvement marketing service agency, which designs, creates and develops branding and marketing campaigns. Its programs include creating & managing digital content, designing websites, social media & sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising & communications and branding. The company was founded in December 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

