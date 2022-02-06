Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COKE stock opened at $568.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $583.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.14 and a 52-week high of $638.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

