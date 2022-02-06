Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,909,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 143,491 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.65% of Cognex worth $231,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 4.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,266 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at approximately $819,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its position in shares of Cognex by 23.2% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 186,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after purchasing an additional 35,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Cognex by 217.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognex news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $65.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.67. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.72.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CGNX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

