Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,092,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,924 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.60% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $384,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,728.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 595,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 24,068 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL stock opened at $81.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,739 shares of company stock worth $8,075,755 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

