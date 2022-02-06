Color Platform (CLR) Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $521,907.51 and $5.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,206.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.84 or 0.00762537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.19 or 0.00232653 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00024802 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars.

