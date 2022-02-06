ColossusXT (COLX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.30 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $5.30 million and approximately $2.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006782 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000134 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001101 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,492,472,712 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

