Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,767,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 615.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 38,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.33. 23,202,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,722,680. The company has a market cap of $225.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

