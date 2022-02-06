Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.78.

CMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

CMC opened at $34.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.22. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,983.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 18,872 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $1,343,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

