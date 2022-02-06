Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to announce sales of $232.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $240.69 million and the lowest is $224.56 million. Commercial Vehicle Group reported sales of $216.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year sales of $975.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $967.23 million to $983.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $239.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVGI shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.41. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

