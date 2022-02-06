Comparing HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM) & Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM) and Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HRsoft and Fair Isaac’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HRsoft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fair Isaac $1.32 billion 10.02 $392.08 million $13.60 36.92

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than HRsoft.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.9% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of HRsoft shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

HRsoft has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HRsoft and Fair Isaac, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HRsoft 0 0 0 0 N/A Fair Isaac 0 1 4 0 2.80

Fair Isaac has a consensus target price of $561.17, suggesting a potential upside of 11.77%. Given Fair Isaac’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than HRsoft.

Profitability

This table compares HRsoft and Fair Isaac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HRsoft N/A N/A N/A Fair Isaac 29.44% -403.65% 19.60%

Summary

Fair Isaac beats HRsoft on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HRsoft

HRSoft, Inc. engages in the provision of talent management software. Its products includes applicant tracking, compensation planning, total rewards, stay interview, performance management, and content management software. The company was founded by Michael Mullarkey on May 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Maitland, FL.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management. The Scores segment consists of business-to-business scoring solutions and services, business-to-consumer scoring solutions and services including myFICO solutions for consumers, and associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment comprises the analytic and decision management software tools, FICO decision management suite, and associated professional services. The company was founded by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

