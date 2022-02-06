Comparing uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) & Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) and Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for uCloudlink Group and Mynaric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score uCloudlink Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Mynaric 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mynaric has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.56%. Given Mynaric’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mynaric is more favorable than uCloudlink Group.

Profitability

This table compares uCloudlink Group and Mynaric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uCloudlink Group -58.58% -92.15% -46.54% Mynaric N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares uCloudlink Group and Mynaric’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uCloudlink Group $89.57 million 0.49 -$63.42 million ($1.52) -1.02 Mynaric $780,000.00 289.55 -$22.58 million N/A N/A

Mynaric has lower revenue, but higher earnings than uCloudlink Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of uCloudlink Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mynaric beats uCloudlink Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc. operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies. The company also offers uCloudlink 2.0, a model that provides mobile data connectivity services to local users through various MNOs; GlocalMe Inside, an implementation solutions for smartphones and other smart hardware products, which enables them to access its cloud SIM architecture and SIM card pool; and GlocalMe, a world phone series. In addition, it provides uCloudlink 3.0, including B2C retail, B2B2C wholesale, and platform-as-a-service/ software-as-a-service platform-based connectivity ecosystem. Further, the company provides IoT modules with GlocalMe Inside implementation to meet the demand for mobile data from various terminals, as well as provides integrated network solutions to its customers; SIM cards with prepaid data packages; and value added services, such as advertisement. Additionally, it's platform-as-a-service/ software-as-a-service offers modules, such as customer relationship management, operations and business support system, and SIM card enterprise resource planning and management. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

About Mynaric

Mynaric AG is a developer and manufacturer of laser communication products for air and spaceborne applications principally in government and commercial markets. Mynaric AG is based in NEW YORK.

