COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.51). COMPASS Pathways posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow COMPASS Pathways.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11.

CMPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 360,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,769. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.62. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $619.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 3.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 637,604 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,428,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 169,925 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter worth approximately $6,024,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter worth approximately $5,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.