Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,312,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.79% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $82,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPSI. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

CPSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $31,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $363,527.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,818 shares of company stock worth $518,333. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPSI opened at $27.72 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $406.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Computer Programs and Systems Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

