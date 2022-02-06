Conceal (CCX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $99,467.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $99,467.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,631.52 or 0.99773027 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00073159 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.19 or 0.00252087 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00159072 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.11 or 0.00326196 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00013747 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006583 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001329 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,446,989 coins and its circulating supply is 12,154,568 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.