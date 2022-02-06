Conflux Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21.55 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,694.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.05 or 0.07188190 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.88 or 0.00299516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.70 or 0.00764368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012352 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00070708 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.77 or 0.00409584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.95 or 0.00232526 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.