Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,557 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Constellation Brands worth $76,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.68.

NYSE:STZ traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.33. The company had a trading volume of 737,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,299. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -791.10, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.