Convex Finance (CVX) Price Reaches $25.98 on Exchanges

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Convex Finance has a market cap of $1.27 billion and $16.38 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for about $25.98 or 0.00062260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00051082 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.66 or 0.07150565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00055225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,591.37 or 0.99676807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00052770 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 83,557,901 coins and its circulating supply is 49,016,578 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

