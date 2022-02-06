Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 412 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,397,000 after purchasing an additional 369,569 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after acquiring an additional 255,305 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 150,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,175,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 123,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,641,000 after acquiring an additional 48,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $487.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $364.72 and a 1-year high of $527.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.46.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 32.66%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $497.36.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

