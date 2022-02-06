Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $163.01 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Argus dropped their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.87.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,248,920 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

