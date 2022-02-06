Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,245 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 167.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 16.75% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 124.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,324,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $147.15 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $122.33 and a 12-month high of $167.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.96.

