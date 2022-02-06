Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBJP. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,868,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,670,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 194.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 71,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 92.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 41,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 167.3% during the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 36,892 shares during the period.

BBJP stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.98.

