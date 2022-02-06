Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,794 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Amundi purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,551 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $179.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.78 and its 200-day moving average is $157.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $201.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.