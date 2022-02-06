Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 610 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $1,334,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $302.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $314.35 and its 200 day moving average is $305.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.26 and a twelve month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

