Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 781 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $230.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $182.52 and a 12-month high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $599.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

