Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will post sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.62 billion. Corning posted sales of $3.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $15.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.96 billion to $15.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.41 billion to $16.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,816,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 151,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 304,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 20,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GLW opened at $42.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.49. Corning has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

