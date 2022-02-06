Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,541 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 198,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,003,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,859,000 after buying an additional 37,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Corning by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 25,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

