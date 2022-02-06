Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,264,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 127,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.83% of Costamare worth $35,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Costamare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $13.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.41. Costamare Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

