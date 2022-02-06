Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 574,859 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35,127 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Costco Wholesale worth $258,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $519.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.36.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

