Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after buying an additional 294,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,650,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,246,000 after buying an additional 92,345 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,959,000 after buying an additional 517,724 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,759,000 after buying an additional 379,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,870,000 after buying an additional 232,903 shares during the period.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $461,705.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,695 shares of company stock worth $14,078,973 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.57.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $129.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.55 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.49.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

