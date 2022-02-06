Covalent (CQT) Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Covalent has a market capitalization of $115.54 million and $2.27 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Covalent has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. One Covalent coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00051659 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.21 or 0.07141996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00054712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,389.84 or 0.99778288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00053370 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars.

