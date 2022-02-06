CPChain Hits One Day Volume of $1.03 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. CPChain has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CPChain has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.66 or 0.00254787 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00013669 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006606 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000941 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00016966 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000164 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

