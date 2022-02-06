CRDT Trading Up 45.4% This Week (CRDT)

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, CRDT has traded 45.4% higher against the dollar. CRDT has a market cap of $16,605.41 and $83.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRDT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00043225 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00109842 BTC.

CRDT Profile

CRDT (CRYPTO:CRDT) is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,779,314 coins. CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CRDT is crdt.io . The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

