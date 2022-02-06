Credit Suisse AG Acquires 19,300 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Builders FirstSource worth $11,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9,761.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.35.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

