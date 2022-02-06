Credit Suisse AG Acquires 19,300 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Builders FirstSource worth $11,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9,761.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.35.
In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.
