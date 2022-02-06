Credit Suisse AG Acquires New Position in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 478,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,776,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.24% of PowerSchool as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $68,009,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $53,076,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $49,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $16,045,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $4,184,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PWSC opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52. PowerSchool Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $36.56.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $148.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PWSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

