Credit Suisse AG Buys 944 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Lincoln Electric worth $10,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LECO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,134,000 after acquiring an additional 284,050 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,680,000 after purchasing an additional 149,773 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 171.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after buying an additional 107,096 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $126.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.58 and its 200 day moving average is $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $148.54.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

