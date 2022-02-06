Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,418 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.64% of iStar worth $11,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in iStar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,432,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,004,000 after acquiring an additional 202,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in iStar by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,598,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,870,000 after acquiring an additional 65,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in iStar by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its position in iStar by 136.7% during the second quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 822,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 9.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,252,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,409,000 after purchasing an additional 111,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

STAR stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91. iStar Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. iStar’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

