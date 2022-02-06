Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,248 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.47% of Rambus worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Rambus by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Rambus by 3.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $24.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.99. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Rambus Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

