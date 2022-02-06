Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 283.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127,469 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of ASE Technology worth $11,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 71,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 141,863 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 2,385.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 891,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 855,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90.
ASE Technology Company Profile
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.
