Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,775 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,955 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $11,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,345 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 110,891 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,141 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.5% in the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 35,722 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 193.2% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 33,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $44.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $46.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

