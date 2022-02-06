Credit Suisse AG Has $10.25 Million Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,615 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.29% of Grand Canyon Education worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,345,000 after buying an additional 251,034 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 87.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,980,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,592,000 after buying an additional 924,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,335,000 after buying an additional 88,651 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 49.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,005,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,487,000 after buying an additional 333,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 13.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 667,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,069,000 after buying an additional 78,285 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of LOPE opened at $81.93 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.