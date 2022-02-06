Credit Suisse AG Has $11.60 Million Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,581 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.27% of PNM Resources worth $11,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 17.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 39.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average is $47.89.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.22%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

