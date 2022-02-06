Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 97.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,313 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,576,000 after purchasing an additional 673,361 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,393,000. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,938,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,661,000 after purchasing an additional 603,200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $226.07 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $194.11 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.91 and a 200 day moving average of $232.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

