Credit Suisse AG Invests $11.45 Million in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,470,328 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $1,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIDI opened at 3.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is 7.42. DiDi Global Inc. has a 1 year low of 3.33 and a 1 year high of 18.01.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.

About DiDi Global

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

