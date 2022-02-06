Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Everest Re Group worth $11,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,833,000 after purchasing an additional 293,887 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,843,000 after purchasing an additional 224,141 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after acquiring an additional 151,475 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 2,088.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 121,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 115,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 705.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,047,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $285.99 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $218.92 and a 1 year high of $294.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.32 and a 200 day moving average of $268.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

