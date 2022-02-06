Credit Suisse AG Purchases 6,351 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Coherent worth $11,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Coherent by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Coherent by 95.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after purchasing an additional 92,461 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Coherent by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Coherent during the second quarter valued at about $752,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coherent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Coherent stock opened at $254.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.09. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $270.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.