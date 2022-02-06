Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,252 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.34% of Bank of Hawaii worth $11,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 12.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 39.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

BOH opened at $86.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $75.68 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.34.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.80%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

