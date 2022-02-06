Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,155 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $11,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $250.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $148.56 and a one year high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

