Credit Suisse AG Sells 121,840 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121,840 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of CF Industries worth $12,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.58.

Shares of CF stock opened at $75.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.15 and a 12-month high of $75.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $2,205,718.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,100 shares of company stock worth $13,105,784 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

