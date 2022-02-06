Credit Suisse AG Sells 25,509 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,509 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $11,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZION. Raymond James increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.59.

ZION stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.30 and its 200-day moving average is $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $71.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $99,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,507 shares of company stock worth $1,733,581 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

